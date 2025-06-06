Over 18,000 kg waste collected in Gujarat’s statewide plastic, beach clean-up drive

Gandhinagar, June 6 (IANS) Gujarat Environment Management Institute (GEMI), under the Forest and Environment Department, concluded a statewide campaign themed #BeatPlasticPollution, which ran from May 22 to June 5. According to data released on Friday, as many as 1,640 citizens came together to clean 12 beaches across Gujarat, collecting more than 18,350 kgs of waste, including large quantities of plastic.

The campaign saw public participation across beaches, urban neighborhoods, and villages, aiming to reduce plastic pollution and promote sustainable lifestyles.

Clean-up activities were conducted at coastal sites including Dwarka, Shivrajpur, Umargam, Dandi, Dumas, Mahuva, Porbandar, and Ravalpir.

Supported by the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, local municipalities, forest officials, NGOs, and industries, the drive emphasised both citizen involvement and responsible disposal of waste.

Beyond the coastlines, the campaign also focussed on public awareness through 37 street plays performed in urban and rural areas of 15 districts like Aravalli, Rajkot, Bharuch, Kutch, Dahod, Junagadh, and Dang. These performances reached over 4,100 people, educating them about plastic hazards and promoting eco-friendly practices.

Additionally, in 10 residential societies in Gandhinagar and Ahmedabad, over 450 residents collected more than 250 kg of recyclable plastic.

Participants were also given eco-friendly items like plant saplings in clay pots and compost kits to encourage green living at home. The initiative further included poster contests, workshops, digital reels, and upcycling competitions, drawing widespread public engagement.

Gujarat, with its 1,600-km-long coastline, is home to several important and popular beaches such as Shivrajpur (a Blue Flag-certified beach), Dwarka, Dumas (Surat), Tithal (Valsad), Mandvi (Kutch), Ghoghla (Diu), Somnath, Dandi (Navsari), Porbandar, and Umargam.

These beaches are not only vital to the state’s tourism economy but also hold ecological and historical significance. For instance, Dandi is associated with Mahatma Gandhi's famous 'Salt March', while Shivrajpur's Blue Flag status signifies high standards of cleanliness, safety, and environmental sustainability.

However, increasing tourist footfall, local littering, and poor waste management have led to alarming levels of pollution, especially from single-use plastics.

Plastic bottles, wrappers, fishing nets, and other non-biodegradable waste accumulate along the coast, endangering marine life such as turtles, crabs, and coastal birds. Polluted beaches also affect local livelihoods, particularly those dependent on fishing and tourism.

