Over 10 huts gutted in Delhi, no injuries reported: DFS

New Delhi, May 25 (IANS) Over 10 huts were gutted after a fire broke out at JJ cluster in Delhi on Saturday, a fire department official said.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg, a call regarding a blaze at jhuggi opposite Star City Mall, near Hanuman mandir, Chilla Khadar was received at 10:46 a.m.

"A total of seven fire units were rushed to the site and flames were doused by 11:20 a.m.," said Garg.

"The fire was in 11 to 12 huts. No casualties have been reported and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained," said Garg.

"Cooling process is underway," Garg added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.