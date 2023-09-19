Out on bail, Ahmedabad murder accused disappears again; arrest warrant issued

Ahmedabad, Sep 19 (IANS) Ahmedabad district court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for Tarun Jinaraj, a murder accused who disappeared after being granted temporary bail.

Jinaraj, accused of murdering his first wife in 2003, had been on the run for 15 years before his arrest in 2018.

Jinaraj strangled his wife, Sajni, on Valentine’s Day in 2003, just three months after their marriage. He had been on the run since then, evading capture until his arrest in 2018 in Bengaluru. He had changed his identity, remarried, and had been living in Bengaluru with his second wife and two sons.

In July, the Gujarat High Court, presided by Justice Nirzar Desai, granted Jinaraj two weeks of temporary bail. The reason cited for the temporary bail was to make financial arrangements and due to concerns about his elderly and alone mother. The court granted him bail on the condition that he would surrender to jail authorities at the end of the two-week period, without fail. He was also required to execute a personal bond of Rs 10,000.

Furthermore, the court ordered Jinaraj to inform the concerned police station if he left Gujarat and instructed him to mark his presence at the nearest police station twice a week, as he originally hails from Karnataka.

The alarm was raised in August when Sabarmati Central Jail authorities informed various authorities, including the Gujarat High Court, that Jinaraj had absconded and violated the conditions of his temporary bail.

A police source confirmed that the communication was also sent to several police stations, including Ranip police station (under whose jurisdiction Sabarmati Central Jail falls), Sarkhej police station (where the original complaint was filed), Ahmedabad Detection of Crime Branch (which had investigated and solved the case), Ahmedabad Special Operations Group (SOG), and the city police commissioner's office.

