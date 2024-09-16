Our work in first 100 days gives a reflection of speed and scale: PM Modi

Gandhinagar, Sep 16 (IANS) The government’s work in the first 100 days highlights its priorities and gives a reflection of the speed and scale, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Monday, adding that 140 crore citizens are working with the resolve of making India the third-largest economy in the world.

Inaugurating the fourth Global Renewable Energy Investors' Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) here, PM Modi said that in these 100 days, multiple decisions have been taken to expand the physical and social infrastructure of the nation.

“India is on the path to constructing seven crore houses which is more than the population of many countries, while four crore houses have been handed out to the people in the last two terms,” the Prime Minister told the gathering.

PM Modi highlighted the decisions to create 12 new industrial cities, approval for 8 high-speed road corridor projects, launching of more than 15 semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains, the inception of a research fund worth Rs 1 trillion to promote research, the announcement of various initiatives to drive e-mobility, promotion of high-performance biomanufacturing and approval to Bio E3 policy.

“Aspirations of India is the reason behind the re-election of the government for the third term,” PM Modi remarked.

Emphasising the developments in the green energy sector in the last 100 days, the Prime Minister mentioned the initiation of a viability gap funding scheme for offshore wind energy projects worth more than Rs 7,000 crore.

PM Modi said India is working towards producing 31,000 megawatts of hydropower in the coming times with an outlay of Rs 12,000 crore.

“India's diversity, scale, capacity, potential and performance are all unique and pave the way for Indian solutions for global applications. Not just India, the whole world is of the belief that India is the best bet of the 21st century,” the Prime Minister stated.

The Prime Minister underlined that as a developing economy, India had a valid excuse to stay out of these commitments but did not choose that path. “Today's India is preparing a base not only for today but for the next thousand years,” he said.

The country is well aware of its energy needs and requirements to make it a developed nation by 2047, said PM Modi, adding that India had decided to build its future on the basis of renewables like solar power, wind power, nuclear and hydropower, as there was a dearth of reserves of oil-gas.

PM Modi outlined the nation’s goals to achieve the target of 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030. India is the first G20 nation to achieve the climate commitments set in Paris, that too nine years before the deadline.

The ‘PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme' aims to ensure that every household becomes a power producer.

PM Modi informed that more than 1.30 crore families have registered under the scheme and installation work has been completed in 3.25 lakh houses so far.

