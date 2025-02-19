Our focus is on making people self-reliant: Rajasthan Dy CM (IANS Interview)

Jaipur, Feb 19 (IANS) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented her second budget on Wednesday, emphasising job creation for youth, sustainability, and green initiatives.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she explained the rationale behind introducing a Green Budget and refraining from announcing freebies. Kumari emphasised that the government’s goal is to foster self-reliance and entrepreneurship among citizens.

Interview excerpts:

IANS: Why there are no freebies in this budget?

Diya Kumari: We want the people of Rajasthan to become self-dependent. Our aim is to empower the youth to build a self-reliant community. Freebies might seem beneficial in the short term, but we want to encourage people to think beyond them. Instead of traditional freebies, the government has introduced a new model—those who install solar panels will receive 150 units of free electricity. We want citizens to feel inspired by this approach and move towards sustainable solutions. If the government leads by example, people will start thinking in this direction.

IANS: IIFA is coming to Jaipur. What does it mean for Rajasthan?

Diya Kumari: IIFA is a globally recognised event that attracts massive international attention. Hosting it in Jaipur will help showcase Rajasthan’s rich culture and heritage on a global platform, boosting tourism and positioning the state as a key cultural hub.

IANS: Why there is a focus on ‘Green Goals’ in this budget?

Diya Kumari: Our vision is to make Rajasthan a green state while ensuring environmental sustainability. These ‘green goals’ are part of a long-term strategy to benefit future generations. The world is moving towards sustainable solutions, and Rajasthan must be part of this movement to preserve our planet for future generations.

IANS: How did the Idea of a Tribal tourism circuit come about?

Diya Kumari: This budget places a strong emphasis on rural tourism. We aim to promote lesser-known villages by improving road and railway connectivity, allowing tourists to explore new areas beyond the usual destinations. By including tribal regions like Banswara and Dungarpur, we aim to boost local employment and economic opportunities in these areas.

