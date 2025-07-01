Thunderbolts and Ironheart OTT Release: A Feast for Marvel Fans on Streaming!

Marvel fans in some parts of the world should consider it great news that a couple of good pieces of content are coming across the OTT platforms. JioHotstar is releasing one show, while Prime Video is releasing the other one for select users. The two types of shows and movies in contention are Thunderbolts* and Ironheart.

Thunderbolts* and Ironheart to Be Available on OTT

Starring Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, and multiple others, Thunderbolts works in a very unique way for Marvel fans. Even though some of the fans felt that the usual thrill of Marvel was missing in Thunderbolts, the movie's end credits scene set up nicely for what's to come in Fantastic Four: The First Steps. We already know that Fantastic Four will lead to Avengers: Doomsday, and now that Thunderbolts' events directly connect to Fantastic Four, everyone's attention will be focused on Thunderbolts.

If you missed out on watching Thunderbolts in theaters, you have a chance to catch them on OTT. Although if you are from the Indian subcontinent, you might have to wait a bit longer for Thunderbolts to directly drop on JioHotstar, but for now, this Marvel film is now available for rent on various platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV+ in the United States and Europe.

Fans in India will have to wait a bit longer, and it remains to be seen if JioHotstar will advance the release date of this Marvel film.

Regarding Ironheart, the first three episodes of the show have already been released and received mixed responses from audiences. Now, the remaining three episodes will be out on July 1st at 9pm Eastern Time. The date accounts for 06:30 AM on Wednesday, July 2nd, Indian Standard Time (IST).

For those of you who loved watching the first half of Ironheart, you can complete the first season. Even though Ironheart fumbles and wobbles a bit, its ending is one that shouldn't be missed, and it remains to be seen how well the audiences receive the same.