July 2 Bank Holiday or not in India?

As we enter July 2025, you need to be aware of the bank holiday calendar so that you can schedule your financial transactions accordingly. As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, July 2, 2025, is not a notified bank holiday throughout the nation. Banks are henceforth expected to operate normally on July 2, unless specifically instructed by state or regional governments.¹

Bank Holidays in July 2025

The following are some of the most important bank holidays in July 2025²:

July 3, 2025: Kharchi Puja (Tripura)

- Tripura's banks will be closed to celebrate this ancient festival.

July 5, 2025: Guru Hargobind Ji's Birthday

- Banks in Jammu and Kashmir will close to celebrate this event.

July 12, 2025: Second Saturday

- All Indian banks will be closed on this day.

July 14, 2025: Beh Deinkhlam

- Banks in Shillong, Meghalaya, will remain shut to celebrate this festival.

July 16, 2025: Harela

- Banks in Dehradun, Uttarakhand, will remain shut to herald the arrival of the monsoon season.

July 17, 2025: U Tirot Singh Death Anniversary

- Banks in Shillong, Meghalaya, will remain shut to celebrate this day.

July 19, 2025: Ker Puja

- Banks of Tripura will be closed to celebrate this festival.

July 26, 2025: Fourth Saturday

- All Indian banks will be closed on this day.

July 28, 2025: Drukpa Tshe-ji

- Banks in Sikkim's Gangtok will be closed to commemorate this occasion.

Availing Banking Services on Bank Holidays

Even though banks can remain shut on these particular days, customers have the option to use several digital banking services, such as:

Online Banking: Fund management, funds transfer, and bill payment.

Mobile Banking Applications: Transactions, checking account balance, and fund management.

ATMs: Withdrawals, deposits, and minimal transactions.

UPI and Digital Wallets: Payment and money transfer, expense management.

Checking Bank Holiday Status

To check bank holiday status or for any updates, you can:

Check the RBI website for official announcements.

Check the website of your bank to see if it is open on holidays.

Use internet banking facilities for convenience and ease.

In summary, July 2, 2025, will probably be a normal banking day, but please check with your bank or the RBI website to confirm there are no surprise closures or interruptions.

