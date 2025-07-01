BV Pattabhiram Passes Away at 75: A Psychologist, Speaker, and Author Who Inspired Generations!

Hyderabad: BV Pattabhiram, one of India’s most celebrated personality development experts and magicians, passed away on Monday night in Hyderabad at the age of 75 due to a cardiac arrest. A pioneering figure in the fields of psychology, mental wellness, and performing arts, Pattabhiram’s contribution to self-improvement and motivation touched countless lives over the decades.

Personality Development Guru BV Pattabhiram Breathes His Last

Pattabhiram was not only a sought-after mental health professional but also an accomplished magician, captivating audiences with his performances since the 1970s. His unique combination of psychological insights and stage presence earned him a special place in the world of personality development.

He is survived by his wife, Jaya Pattabhiram—an acclaimed personality development trainer herself—and their son, Prashanth.

His mortal remains have been placed at his residence in Khairatabad for public homage. Well-wishers and followers can pay their last respects from 9 AM on Wednesday. The final rites will be conducted at Mahaprasthanam in Jubilee Hills at 3 PM.

Born in East Godavari district, Pattabhiram was one of fifteen children of Rao Saheb Bhavaraju Satyanarayana. Despite facing physical disability during his adolescence, he overcame feelings of self-doubt and rose to become a successful writer, motivational speaker, and illusionist. He was introduced to magic while studying in Kakinada, under the mentorship of magician Ember Rao.

Even while working at a food corporation in Hyderabad, he continued to hone his skills in magic and mental training. By the 1970s, he had begun performing full-length magic shows, enthralling audiences with his unique blend of entertainment and education.

Pattabhiram also made an appearance in the Telugu film Rendurellu Aaru, directed by Jandhyala, where he played himself.

BV Pattabhiram’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy in the realms of personal transformation, motivation, and mind science will continue to guide future generations.