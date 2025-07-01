Anant Joshi goes bald to play CM Yogi Adityanath in his biopic ‘Ajey’

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Actor Anant Joshi will be seen as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his forthcoming biopic "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi".

As a mark of his commitment to the role, Joshi went completely bald, coming a step closer to matching his appearance to that of the CM.

Talking about this, Joshi revealed that this was not an easy decision for him. He admitted to being emotionally attached to his hair.

"Losing it wasn’t just a cosmetic change — it was letting go of a part of myself", he said.

Joshi added that letting go of his hair was his way of embodying the essence of CM Yogi.

"But this role demanded that sacrifice. I knew I couldn’t fake it. I had to live it. I had to become Yogi, not just act like him."

Directed by Ravindra Gautam, the story of "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" is inspired by Shantanu Gupta’s bestselling book "The Monk Who Became Chief Minister".

The film is expected to journal Yogi Adityanath’s journey from starting as the simple boy Ajay Singh Bisht from Uttarakhand to turning into one of the most influential political leaders in the country.

Backed by Ritu Mengiunder under the banner of Samrat Cinematics, the screenplay of the biographical drama has been penned by Dilip Jha, along with Priyank Dubey. The music for the biopic has been composed by Meet Bros, with camera work by Vishnu Rao.

In addition to Joshi, "Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" will also see Paresh Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Pavan Malhotra, Garima Vikrant Singh, Rajesh Khattar, and others in key roles.

"Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi" is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 1 this year.

Joshi is known for his work in movies such as "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein", and "12th Fail".

