Thug Life OTT Release: Netflix Insults Kamal Haasan with Rs. 25 Crore Demand?

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's prestigious movie Thug Life opened up to disastrous reviews, and unlike some films that end up working at the box office despite middling reviews, Thug Life faltered hugely on that end. As soon as the early reviews were out, people started rejecting the movie, and this was clearly reflected in the film's opening collections.

As a result, Thug Life's opening day collections were significantly lower than the Day 1 worldwide numbers of Kamal Haasan's previous film, Indian 2. Sure, one can argue that the sequel formula worked for Indian 2, at least in its opening weekend, but fans started to declare that Shankar's film was far better than Thug Life.

Thug Life Movie OTT: Netflix's Big U-Turn on Kamal Haasan?

AR Rahman, who scored a unanimous response through the album, failed to deliver in RR, and it was clearly seen in the theaters as Thug Life's background score. The background score of Thug Life did not make any impact, especially when it mattered the most, such as during the climax portions. While it's true that Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam made a bad film together, fans are hopeful that both legends will definitely bounce back with films in the future.

Thug Life is declared a flop at the worldwide box office and puts the makers under pressure over its streaming release. It's already a known fact that Netflix had acquired the OTT rights of the film for a whopping Rs.130 crores, and Kamal Haasan even boasted about making the streaming giant agree to the 8-week window that's reserved only for Hindi films.

Now, the situation has entirely changed for Kamal Haasan and Thug Life. Netflix demands a price cut in their original streaming deal. According to reports, the streaming giant is asking for more than a Rs.25 crore reduction in the deal amount. It remains to be seen if it will be finally agreed to, but as OTT platforms are dominating how films should be released, Thug Life will definitely have a tough time.

Additionally, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Netflix chooses to release the movie ahead of schedule, potentially breaching the 8-week window agreement. By the end of June, Thug Life might be out on the OTT giant, as they will ensure they are getting enough viewers to watch the film this way at least.