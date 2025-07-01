Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: Aamir Khan Demands Rs. 80 Crores With 6-Month Theatrical Window?

Before the release of Aamir Khan's film Sitaare Zamee Par, the discussion solely focused on the Bollywood actor's decision to not stream the movie on OTT platforms until he decided to do so. In a time when filmmakers are scrambling to salvage their films due to the unpredictable theatrical market, Aamir Khan's conviction has proven to be highly successful.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: Aamir Khan Has the Final Say!

Sitaare Zameen Par had not just emerged as a hit but also crossed the Rs.200 crore mark worldwide despite mixed reviews and competition from films like Maa, F1, and many more. Now, it's up to Aamir Khan to choose which platform to sell the remake rights to.

Before the movie's release, reports indicated that Netflix offered a substantial amount to Aamir Khan for the digital rights, but the legendary actor seemingly turned it down. According to multiple reports, Aamir Khan and the makers of Sitaare are charging Rs.80 crore for the film's streaming debut, with a clause stipulating that the film will only be released after six months of its theatrical run.

This is a strategic and bold move from Aamir Khan considering how demanding OTT platforms have become of late, and whether the deal works out or not, the Bollywood legend's trust in his content should be lauded, and the way he didn't flinch from the ongoing demands of the industry must surely be a lesson for makers to trust their content and not fall into the trap of the OTTs.