Single OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sree Vishnu's Comedy Drama Online After Theatrical Run?

Tollywood actor Sree Vishnu has proved that he has impeccable comedy timing over and over again. Be it Samajavaragamana or Brochevarevarura, or the recently released Swag, his act shines through in almost every single frame. So, when a comedic powerhouse like Sree Vishnu joins hands with a modern legend of the comedic genre, Vennela Kishore, the result is an outright feast.

That's what Single promises to be, at least from the movie's premise. The movie, released on May 9th in theaters across the world, has opened up to favorable reviews from general audiences, and with the weekend approaching, it's safe to say that the movie will pack theaters. Youth, who are the prime target for Single, will definitely be impressed by it, as it discusses the difficulties of living a single life in the modern day with a hilarious touch.

Sree Vishnu excels once more in a role specifically designed for him, while Vennela Kishore's comedic skills are truly remarkable. The duo created many ROFL moments on the screen, and it's only a matter of time before people started loving the same.

The movie has tough competition in Subham, but it's healthy as both the films belong to different genres, and it gives audiences different options to choose from.

Single OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film Online?

Once the theatrical run of Single ends, the movie will be available to stream for Telugu fans who missed watching it on the big screen. Since the movie is produced by Geetha Arts, and considering how their recent releases ended up on Netflix, there is a high possibility that Single will have its streaming release on Netflix four weeks after its theatrical release.

It means that fans can expect Single to stream during the second week of June, and Netflix might announce the same in a few weeks' time.