Retro OTT Release on May 30: Netflix Surprises Suriya Fans With Early Release Date!

Kollywood actor Suriya has been searching for a hit for a long time. Every time he comes up with a film, his fans expect it to become a blockbuster. For Kanguva, there were huge expectations, but the movie tanked badly. Directed by Siva, Kanguva ended up being a loss-making venture for all parties involved.

After Kanguva, Suriya signed a project with Karthik Subbaraj, who is known for his quirky depiction of heroes and for his finesse in filmmaking. A technically sound director, Karthik usually brings out the best in his cast and crew, and the same happened with Retro.

The movie generated significant buzz, thanks to Kanimaa's song and the trailer. But the same wasn't translated in the film's box-office collections. Released amid considerable expectations, Retro couldn't reach its full potential and ended up being an average fare at the Indian box office. A point to be noted here is that Retro was released in Hindi as well, and the makers were initially trying to go for an eight-week window for its digital debut.

But, after the audiences' lukewarm reception and the film underperforming at the box office, the makers had decided to go for the regular 4-week window. Having been released on the 1st of May, Retro gears up for its digital debut on Netflix.

Netflix initially planned to release the film on May 31st, and their app reflected this. But, in a pleasant surprise for Suriya fans, they could get to see their favorite hero a day earlier as Retro makes its OTT debut on the 30th of May. Retro comes a day early on Netflix, and this is a moment to celebrate.

However, OTT audiences' response to Retro remains the big question. Karthik Subbaraj's films typically receive a lot more love on streaming than they do in their theatrical release. Will the same happen with Retro? Will Suriya's portrayal as "The One" be universally lauded? Let's wait and see.

Retro streams on Netflix from 30th May.