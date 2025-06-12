Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Release: At What Time Does Rana and Venkatesh's Show Stream on Netflix?

As the weekend draws near, everyone's attention is focused on Rana and Venkatesh Daggubati's upcoming Netflix series, Rana Naidu. Season 1 was a surprise and a smash hit on the OTT giant, especially in North India, and the second season comes with many expectations. Despite Telugu audiences' disapproval of the first season's portrayal of Venkatesh's character, Rana Naidu won over audiences with its bold content.

Rana Naidu OTT: At What Time Does Netflix Release the Show?

Venkatesh plays Naga Naidu, who is the head of a dysfunctional family, and Rana, his son, who hates him the most. Even though season 1 ended at a point where Venkatesh takes money from Rana and leaves, the second season shows that he will be back to create more trouble for Rana and the entire family.

Simultaneously, Rana becomes involved in a significant job that aims to resolve all the troubles his family faces. The promotional content shows that this decision of Rana's backfires, and we could see Naga Naidu coming in and saving his son.

Now, fans are eager to know at what time Netflix will release the second season of the show. The OTT giant might follow a similar pattern to that they follow for Indian originals. Going by this logic, Rana Naidu will start streaming on the platform from 12:00 AM IST, June 13. Fans can expect the show to stream from 12:30 PM IST on the 13th of June if they miss this timeline.