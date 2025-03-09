Ponman OTT Release on March 14 on Jio Hotstar

The Malayalam dark comedy movie Ponman, starring Basil Joseph, hit theaters on January 30, 2025. Based on the novel Naalanchu Cheruppakar by G.R. Indugopan, the film received widespread appreciation from both critics and audiences and performed well at the box office. Now, Ponman is ready for its OTT release.

The movie will be available for streaming on Jio Hotstar Malayalam starting March 14, 2025. The announcement was made via a post on Jio Hotstar's official social media accounts, where they shared, "This golden man will shine! Ponman will be streaming from March 14 on JioHotstar!"

The story of Ponman revolves around PP Ajesh, a jewelry sales agent who offers an unusual service. He gives gold jewelry to a bride’s family with the agreement that they will return the same amount in cash and gifts after the wedding. However, things take a turn when Ajesh lends 25 sovereigns of gold to a family and receives far less in return. This sets off a gripping journey as Ajesh works to reclaim his gold, facing multiple challenges along the way, including social and political obstacles.

Ponman also stars Sajin Gopu, Lijomol Jose, Deepak Parambol, Sandhya Rajendran, Rajesh Sharma, Aanand Manmadhan, Midhun Venugopal, and others. The movie is directed by Jothish Shankar and produced by Vinayaka Ajith under Ajith Vinayaka Films.