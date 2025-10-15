Our Fault OTT Release: Spanish Romance Locks New Streaming Date!

The wait is finally over for fans of the Culpables trilogy. The much-awaited Spanish romance film “Our Fault” (Culpa Nuestra) is set to premiere on October 16, 2025, exclusively on Prime Video. The movie marks the grand finale of Mercedes Ron’s hit trilogy, following My Fault and Your Fault, and will be available in over 240 countries.

Directed by Domingo González, the film stars Nicole Wallace and Gabriel Guevara, who return as Noah and Nick, one of the most loved and complicated couples in modern romantic cinema.

The story picks up years after their painful separation, as fate brings them face to face again at the wedding of their close friends. Nick, now a successful businessman burdened by bitterness, and Noah, trying to rebuild her life, must confront the emotions they thought were buried forever.

The final chapter promises an emotional reunion filled with longing, regret, and rediscovery. It explores how love can evolve with time, testing the strength of both the heart and the choices made along the way. The chemistry between Wallace and Guevara, praised in the previous films, is once again expected to be the emotional anchor of the story.

Shot across beautiful Spanish landscapes and urban settings in London, Our Fault captures both the grandeur of its romance and the raw emotions beneath it. The cast also features Marta Hazas, Iván Sánchez, Víctor Varona, Eva Ruiz, Goya Toledo, and Fran Morcillo, adding depth and realism to the narrative.

With its combination of nostalgia, heartbreak, and reconciliation, Our Fault is not just a love story but a reflection on growing up and letting go. Fans have taken to social media to express their excitement and sadness as the trilogy draws to a close.

As the release date nears, expectations are high for a powerful conclusion that will leave audiences with full hearts and perhaps a few tears. For viewers who have followed Noah and Nick’s journey from the start, Our Fault is the ending they’ve been waiting for.