OTT Releases This Week (August 29-Sep 4): Metro In Dino, Thunderbolts, and Many More!

The weekend is here, and it's time to go through the list of movies and web shows that are available on multiple OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, SonyLIV, and more. There is more diversity in terms of genres that are available for viewers to binge watch, and without wasting much time, lets delve into the titles that are available to stream, and also the ones that will be available to stream next week.

1. Thunderbolts

Platform: JioHotstar

Release Date: August 27

A gritty Marvel anti‑hero ensemble film where a team of former villains is forced into high-stakes black‑ops missions. Rich in character drama and redemption arcs, it marks the culmination of MCU Phase Five.

2. The Thursday Murder Club

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 28

A heart‑warming mystery comedy featuring four quirky retirees who turn amateur sleuths to solve real murders. Charming, witty, and full of unexpected warmth.

3. My Life with the Walter Boys – Season 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: August 28

A teenage drama series filled with emotional growth, complicated relationships, and the messy realities of college life. Ideal for fans of coming‑of‑age stories.

4. Songs of Paradise

Platform: Prime Video

Release Date: August 29

A musical biopic inspired by Kashmir’s first female radio singer, Raj Begum. The film beautifully traces her journey from tradition-bound beginnings to becoming a vocal legend against all odds.

5. Wednesday – Season 2 Part 2

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: September 3

The gothic, comedic saga of Wednesday Addams continues as she unravels more spooky mysteries at Nevermore Academy—curated for fans of dark humor and eerie charm.

6. NCIS: Tony & Ziva

Platform: Paramount+

Release Date: September 4

A spin-off from the beloved NCIS universe, following the beloved duo Tony and Ziva into new, gripping crime stories filled with intrigue and their trademark banter.

7. Metro… In Dino

Platform: Netflix

Release Date: Late August

Anurag Basu’s ensemble romantic drama that tells four interconnected love stories set across India’s metro cities, exploring modern relationships with his trademark warmth.

9. Shodha

Platform: ZEE5

Release Date: August 29

A Kannada psychological thriller that unfolds as a gripping courtroom mystery. The case of a missing wife takes shocking turns with an imposter twist that keeps viewers on edge.

10. Half CA Season 2

Platform: MX Player

Release Date: August 27

The youth drama returns with Archie’s continuing story, blending campus life, exam stress, friendship, and fun. It is lighthearted and relatable for students and young audiences.