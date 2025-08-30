Over 2 lakh voters in Bihar filed objections on draft voter list: ECI

Patna, Aug 30 (IANS) Preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections have gained momentum with large-scale participation in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list.

According to the Election Commission, so far 2,27,636 voters have filed claims and objections against entries in the draft voter list.

Among them, 29,872 applications have been filed for the inclusion of the names in the electoral rolls, while 1,97,764 applications were filed for the exclusion of names from the voter lists. The election commission has disposed of 33,771 applications in the last 7 days.

The most encouraging sign has come from first-time voters.

In August alone, 13,33,793 youth above 18 years have submitted Form-6 applications to get their names enrolled in the voter lists.

According to an official of the ECI, this indicates strong interest among young voters in participating in the democratic process.

If approved, over 13 lakh new names will be added to the electoral rolls this year. The Election Commission claims 61,248 applications were disposed of in the last 7 days.

The Commission’s report also highlights the role of Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by political parties.

1,60,813 BLAs from 12 political parties are actively engaged across the state to assist voters in corrections and new registrations.

Among them, CPIML BLAs filed the maximum 118 claims and objections, while RJD agents submitted 10 forms till Saturday.

Among the 118 claims and objections of CPI ML, 15 applications were filed for the inclusion of names in the electoral rolls, while 103 applications were filed for the exclusion from the voter lists.

Officials said that such efforts by political parties, voters, and the Commission are making the revision process more transparent and error-free.

Earlier, nearly 65 lakh names were deleted from the rolls during special intensive revision drives to remove ineligible or duplicate entries.

The last date of filing the claims and objections is August 31.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.