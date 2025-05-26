OTT Debacle for Karan Johar: Prestigious Web Series Shelved Indefinitely?

Lately, Karan Johar has faced challenges in the Bollywood industry. Once known to have delivered back-to-back blockbusters, his Dharma Productions has been receiving a lot of flak of late. Netflix recently released Dharma Productions' Nadaniyaan, starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor. The film received major flak online, and Karan Johar was criticized for being the torchbearer of nepotism in Hindi cinema.

After his film Homebound made history at Cannes and received a 9-minute standing ovation, the director took a break. Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, garnered attention at the Cannes festival, and Karan, along with the entire movie team, was present to celebrate its success.

Now, we have another update on Karan's debut television series, Jet Set Go. Karan wanted to make an entry into the digital space as a director with Jet Set Go, but now, if reports are to be believed, the project is shelved temporarily owing to casting and financial hurdles. It has become difficult of late for even big production houses to mount a project, and a lot of web series and TV shows were put on the back burner despite audience praise owing to financial difficulties.

Speculations are rife that the same reason was also affecting Karan Johar's prestigious web show. Set against the aviation backdrop, Karan Johar's Jet Set Go was initially planned to be this high-octane actioner with three top leading actresses from the industry. However, the busy schedules of all the A-listers are believed to be the primary reason for the TV show's halt.

However, unlike Takht, Karan Johar is not giving up on his dream just yet, as he is willing to start the show at the right time. Meanwhile, the filmmaker's OTT journey continues with multiple giants such as Netflix, Prime Video, and JioHotstar. With Netflix, Karan's Dharmatic Entertainment has two films in production now. One is Anubhuti Kashyap's relationship drama featuring Konkona Sen Sharma and Pratibha Ranta. Another one is 'Aap Jaisa Koi,' starring R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Karan will release Call Me Bae Season 2 on Prime, while JioHotstar will stream Shanaya Kapoor's Student of the Year 3.