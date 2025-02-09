OTT: Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo to Leave Netflix on February 26 – Here's Why

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which became a massive hit upon its release in January 2020, is set to bid farewell to Netflix on February 26, 2025. The movie, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind, emerged as a huge success, grossing over Rs 250 crore worldwide.

The film’s music, composed by Thaman, was an instant sensation, with its tracks amassing billions of views across streaming platforms. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo made its OTT debut on Netflix and Sun NXT on February 27, 2020, just 49 days after its theatrical release, and has continued to entertain audiences ever since.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Netflix’s non-exclusive streaming rights for the film are set to expire on February 26. As a result, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will no longer be available on Netflix, though it will remain accessible on the Sun NXT platform. Additionally, the film will continue to air on Gemini TV, a channel under the Sun Network Pvt Ltd, which also owns Sun NXT and holds the rights for its satellite telecast.

Fans of the film can still catch Allu Arjun’s charm and the unforgettable music on Sun NXT as the movie exits Netflix.

