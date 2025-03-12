New OTT Releases This Friday, March 14: What to Watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, and More

Get ready for an exciting weekend of entertainment as several highly anticipated movies and shows arrive on various streaming platforms this Friday, March 14, 2025. Whether you're into heartwarming dramas, thrilling spy action, sci-fi adventures, or historical epics, there's something for everyone. Here’s a curated list of the biggest OTT releases to bookmark for your binge-watch session!

1. Be Happy – Amazon Prime Video

Abhishek Bachchan stars in this emotional drama directed by Remo D’Souza. Be Happy follows the journey of a single father and his daughter, who dreams of competing in a prestigious reality dance show. However, their lives take an unexpected turn when they are forced to make a life-changing decision.

2. The Electric State – Netflix

Based on Simon Stålenhag's novel, this sci-fi adventure follows an orphaned teenager (Millie Bobby Brown) who embarks on a perilous journey across America with a mysterious robot and a smuggler in search of her missing brother. The film features an ensemble cast, including Chris Pratt, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and Woody Harrelson.

3. In the Lost Lands – Theatres

Adapted from George R.R. Martin’s short story, this fantasy thriller stars Milla Jovovich as a sorceress who teams up with a fearless hunter (Dave Bautista) to seek a legendary power that can turn humans into werewolves. Expect breathtaking visuals and intense action sequences.

4. Agent – SonyLIV

Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty lead this high-octane Telugu spy thriller. The film follows Ricky (Akhil), a daring operative tasked with infiltrating a terrorist organization. However, complications arise when his superior, Colonel Mahadev (Mammootty), becomes entangled in the mission due to a buried past.

5. Audrey – Netflix

This documentary explores the inspiring life of Audrey Hepburn, an iconic actress, humanitarian, and fashion legend. It delves into her journey, highlighting her grace, resilience, and lasting influence on the world.

6. The Day The Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie – Theatres

Join Porky Pig and Daffy Duck in this animated sci-fi comedy as they attempt to stop an alien mind-control plot that threatens Earth. Will the duo overcome their differences and save the world?

7. Vanvaas – ZEE5

This heartfelt family drama stars Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur. Vanvaas tells the emotional story of an elderly man with dementia and his relationship with his son and other family members as they navigate life’s challenges.

8. Novocaine – Theatres

Jack Quaid stars as Nathan Caine, a mild-mannered introvert with a rare disorder—congenital insensitivity to pain. His quiet life takes a wild turn when he sets out to rescue his kidnapped love interest (Amber Midthunder) from a group of dangerous criminals.

9. The Diplomat – Theatres

John Abraham takes on the role of JP Singh, an Indian diplomat caught in an international crisis when a woman claiming Indian citizenship seeks asylum at his embassy. The film dives into themes of diplomacy, international relations, and personal sacrifice.

10. Moana 2 – JioHotstar

The beloved animated film returns with Moana 2, continuing the journey of the adventurous Polynesian hero. In this sequel, Moana sets off on a new voyage across Oceania after receiving a call from her wayfinding ancestors.

11. Kesari Veer – Theatres

Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sooraj Pancholi star in this historical epic based on the life of Veer Hamirji Gohil, a brave warrior who fought against the Tughlaq Empire to protect Gujarat’s Somnath temple. This action-packed period drama promises a gripping retelling of a forgotten hero’s legacy.

With such a diverse lineup of releases, your weekend entertainment is sorted. Which of these films and shows are you most excited to watch? Let us know in the comments!