Strengthening people-to-people ties: India, Mauritius ink 8 MoUs to bolster strategic, economic relations

Port Louis, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart, Navinchandra Ramgoolam, witnessed the signing of eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) on Wednesday, covering a wide range of sectors, including crime investigation, maritime traffic monitoring, infrastructure diplomacy, commerce, capacity building, finance, and the ocean economy.

During a joint press meet, PM Modi extended his greetings to the people of Mauritius on their National Day and highlighted the deep-rooted ties between the two nations.

"The relationship between India and Mauritius is not only linked to the Indian Ocean but also to our shared cultural traditions and values. We are each other's partners on the path of economic and social progress. Be it a natural disaster or Covid disaster, we have always supported each other, be it defence or education or health or space, we are walking shoulder to shoulder in every field," he said.

Reflecting on the progress made over the past decade, PM Modi pointed out that the partnership has expanded significantly, adding new dimensions to bilateral cooperation.

He cited notable projects such as the Metro Express, the Supreme Court building, social housing initiatives, the ENT hospital, and digital advancements like UPI and RuPay cards, all of which have strengthened trade and tourism ties. Additionally, he mentioned the establishment of Jan Aushadhi Kendras to provide affordable and high-quality medicines to the people of Mauritius.

Emphasising the commitment to an "Enhanced Strategic Partnership," PM Modi announced that India would support the construction of a new parliament building in Mauritius as a "gift from the Mother of Democracy."

He also revealed plans to modernise a 100-kilometer-long water pipeline in Mauritius and initiate new community development projects worth 500 million Mauritian rupees in the second phase of collaboration.

"In the next five years, 500 civil servants of Mauritius will be trained in India. An agreement has also been reached on settling mutual trade in local currency on our beaches. The Prime Minister and I agree that defence cooperation and maritime security are an important part of our strategic partnership. A free, open, secure and safe Indian Ocean is our main priority. We are committed to providing full cooperation in the security of the exclusive economic zone of Mauritius," he continued.

As part of security collaborations, India will assist in establishing a police academy and a national maritime information-sharing centre in Mauritius. PM Modi also highlighted increased cooperation in white shipping, the blue economy, and hydrography.

He reiterated India's respect for Mauritius' sovereignty, promising greater collaboration through platforms like the Colombo Security Conclave, the Indian Ocean Rim Association, and the Indian Ocean Conference.

Highlighting the significance of people-to-people ties, PM Modi stated that India and Mauritius would work together to leverage artificial intelligence and digital public infrastructure for human development.

"Facilities will be provided for Char Dham Yatra and Ramayana trial in India for the people of Mauritius. Emphasis will be given to the protection and promotion of inscribed heritage," he said.

"Whether it is the global south, Indian Ocean, or African landmass, it is our important partner. Ten years ago, the foundation stone of vision SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region)... was laid here in Mauritius. We are moving forward with the vision of SAGAR for the stability and prosperity of this entire region. Today, taking this forward, I would like to say that our vision for the global south will be to go beyond the sea and become the ocean," he added.

Welcoming PM Modi, Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam expressed gratitude for his presence on Mauritius' National Day, calling it a testament to the "unique and special relationship" between the two nations.

He recalled that while diplomatic ties were formally established in 1948, the historical and cultural connection between the people of India and Mauritius dates back centuries.

"The resounding success of the community event held last evening at the Triano Convention Centre, which gathered both Mauritian citizens and members of the Indian diaspora with a clear illustration of the vibrancy of shared cultural heritage. I am proud to underscore the dynamic partnership between our two countries," he said.

"Mauritius continues to benefit from Indian assistance for its socio-economic development," Ramgoolam said, highlighting the signing of the eight MoUs as another milestone in bilateral cooperation.

Among the agreements was an MoU between the Central Bank of Mauritius and the Reserve Bank of India on a Local Currency Settlement System, facilitating smoother financial transactions between the two nations.

Another key agreement included a Credit Facility Agreement between the Government of Mauritius and the State Bank of India to finance projects under the Pipe Replacement Programme, aimed at improving the country's water infrastructure. Additionally, an MoU was signed between the Institute of Foreign Service of India and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration, and International Trade of Mauritius to train Mauritian diplomats.

Security and law enforcement collaborations were also reinforced through an MoU on the Sharing of White Shipping Information between the Indian Navy and the Mauritius Police Force, aimed at enhancing maritime security.

Further strengthening financial oversight, the Financial Crimes Commission of Mauritius and India's Enforcement Directorate signed an MoU to bolster efforts in combating financial crimes.

In the economic sector, an MoU was inked between the Ministry of Industry, SMEs, and Cooperatives of Mauritius and India's Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises, fostering collaboration in the development of MSMEs.

Another agreement was signed between the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms of Mauritius and India's National Centre for Good Governance to train Mauritian public officers.

The two nations also formalised an MoU between the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services, under India's Ministry of Earth Sciences, and the Department for Continental Shelf, Maritime Zones Administration, and Exploration under the Mauritius Prime Minister's Office. This agreement aims to enhance cooperation in ocean-related research and exploration.

The high-level engagements and agreements signed during PM Modi's visit reaffirm the growing strength of India-Mauritius relations, paving the way for deeper collaboration across diverse sectors, from governance and infrastructure to trade, security, and culture.

