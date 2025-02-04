Netflix India OTT’s 2025 Lineup: Full List of Movies & Shows

Streaming giant Netflix is doubling down on its presence in India with a star-studded lineup of films and series set for release in 2025. After delivering several superhit series and big-budget premieres in 2024, the platform is gearing up for another exciting year with fresh original content featuring some of the biggest names from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry.

Earlier today, Netflix India officially announced its much-anticipated 2025 slate, showcasing an array of original films and series. The lineup includes highly anticipated projects like Akka starring Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte, Mandala Murders featuring Vaani Kapoor and Surveen Chawla, Aap Jaisa Koi with Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh, Toaster starring Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, and Jewel Thief headlined by Saif Ali Khan.

Additionally, the streaming platform confirmed the return of several popular series, including The Great Indian Kapil Show, Kohrra Season 2, Rana Naidu Season 2, and Delhi Crime Season 3.

Netflix had already revealed its South Indian film lineup under the ‘Netflix Pandaga’ banner last month, which includes high-profile titles such as OG (Pawan Kalyan), Retro (Suriya), Mass Jathara (Ravi Teja), Thandel (Naga Chaitanya), HIT 3 (Nani), VD 12 (Vijay Deverakonda), Jack (Siddhu Jonnalagadda), Court (Priyadarshi), Anaganaga Oka Raju (Naveen Polishetty), and Mad Square, the sequel to the blockbuster Mad.

With an impressive lineup of films and series, Netflix is set to captivate Indian audiences in 2025, further solidifying its dominance in the country’s streaming market. Stay tuned for more updates on release dates and exclusive first looks!