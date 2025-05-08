Nesippaya OTT Release on May 16: Where to Watch Aditi Shankar’s Romantic Drama

The Tamil romantic action drama Nesippaya, starring Aditi Shankar and Akash Murali, is all set to stream on SunNXT from May 16, 2025. After its theatrical release in January, the film will now make its digital debut on SunNXT.

Nesippaya was one of the major releases during the 2025 Pongal season. Akash Murali, making his debut in the lead role, is the son of veteran actor Murali and brother of actor Atharvaa. He stars alongside Aditi Shankar, who plays the female lead. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan, best known for Pattiyal and Sarvam, who brings a unique blend of romance and action to the screen.

Set primarily in Portugal, Nesippaya tells the story of two lovers who face a major fallout when the girlfriend moves abroad for a job. However, things take a dark turn when she is wrongfully accused of murder in a foreign country. The hero, played by Akash, embarks on a mission to clear her name and uncover the mystery behind the crime.

The film also features an ensemble cast including R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Kalki Koechlin, and Khushbu. The music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography is handled by Cameron Eric Bryson, and editing is done by A. Sreekar Prasad.