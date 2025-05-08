West Bengal Summer Holidays from May 9?

In the wake of the latest tensions on the India-Pakistan border, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has requested private English-medium schools to advance their summer holidays by a week. The schools have been requested to start their summer holiday from May 9, which is also the day of Rabindra Jayanti. Though there is no official announcement yet from the education department, students are eager to know about the Summer Holidays.

Early Summer Vacation Request

The order is like a request, as opposed to an instruction. The Chief Minister has made the plea hours after the Indian military carried out "Operation Sindoor" against terrorist targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Academic Calendar Affected

Historically, summer breaks in West Bengal schools have started on May 9. Some schools have scheduled the closure of classes on May 8, with mid-June as the date for reopening classes. The early vacation request could change such plans, though some schools might stick to their initial academic timetables.

Government Schools Already on Break

It is noteworthy that West Bengal government schools had already commenced their summer vacations on April 30 owing to the sweltering heat. The private schools, though, had proceeded with classes, some of them not yet announcing vacations.

Attention on Student Safety

The Chief Minister's request prioritizes student safety and well-being amid the current situation. While the decision is not binding, it reflects the state's cautious approach to ensuring the security and comfort of students.

Checking Results

Meanwhile, West Bengal students have been occupied verifying their board exam results. Class 12 results were announced by the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on May 7, and students are now able to view their marks on the official website.

