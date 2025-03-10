Nana Patekar's Vanvaas Sets OTT Date, Releases on March 14!

Veteran Indian actor Nana Patekar and Gadar 2 director Anil Sharma's son Utkarsh Sharma starrer Vanvaas, is all set to make its OTT debut on Zee 5 after the movie's theatrical release way back in 2024. Three months after the movie's big-screen run, the makers have announced that the film will finally premiere on the streaming platform, starting on March 14, 2025.

While unveiling a new poster of the film, the makers have announced this good news. The movie already had a direct telecast on Zee Cinema and it received unanimous praise from those who watched it as they loved the drama showcased in the movie. Vanvaas follows the story of an elderly widower, played by Nana Patekar, who grieves his wife's passing while simultaneously getting diagnosed with dementia.

A mysterious crook crosses Nana Patekar's path and how he decides to reunite with Nana Patekar, who is abandoned in Varanasi by his family after donating his home to an orphan trust, forms the rest of Vanvaas. The film's story looks similar to that of Amitabh Bachchan's Baghban, where elderly parents cope with children who abandon them for financial gains.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Vanvaas boasts a stellar cast including Nana Patekar, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur, Khushboo Sundar, and Rajpal Yadav. The production is spearheaded by Suman Sharma under Anil Sharma Productions in association with Zee Studios.