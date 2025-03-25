Mufasa OTT Release: At What Time Will the Movie Stream on JioHotstar in India?

One of the highly anticipated releases of last year, Mufasa: The Lion King, is all set for its OTT premiere. A sequel to 2019's live-action blockbuster "The Lion King," Mufasa, was released last year and opened up to mixed reviews from audiences and critics. After months of delays and anticipation, this movie is finally set to make its debut on JioHotstar on the 26th of March.

Mufasa OTT Release: When will the movie stream on JioHotstar?

The film, which follows Mufasa's early adventures with Taka and focuses on his journey from being a lost cub to becoming the king of the Pride Lands. The challenges that Mufasa faced early on with Take shaped his destiny. The prequel is an attempt to bring a fresh perspective to the much-loved "Lion King" franchise.

Not just Disney+ subscribers, the movie will also be available for rent so non-subscribers can also catch the film at any time without subscribing to the platform.

Coming to the release, Mufasa will be available across the world on 26th March, 2025. Exactly at 12AM ET, Disney+ fans can access the movie, and this means that for Indian subscribers of JioHotstar, Mufasa will be available to stream from 09:30 AM on March 27, 2025.

Not just this, the film will also be available in a host of Indian local languages like Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and others. Directed by Barry Jenkins, Mufasa: The Lion King raked in more than $710 M at the worldwide box office. This, despite the mixed reviews, is a testament to how much the audiences were connected to the franchise.