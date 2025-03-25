Apple's First Foldable iPhone in 2026: India Price, Features and More

Apple is set to launch its first foldable iPhone in 2026, following years of speculation. The foldable iPhone is expected to arrive alongside the iPhone 18 series in September 2026. Reports suggest the device could be priced around $2,000 (approximately Rs 1,75,000 in India), making it one of the most expensive iPhones.

The foldable iPhone is likely to feature a book-style folding design, similar to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold, rather than the clamshell design seen in the Galaxy Z Flip. Research indicates that the foldable iPhone could be priced around $2,300 in the United States, which would translate to an estimated cost of Rs 1,75,000 to Rs 2,10,000 in India, placing it at the high end of the iPhone price range.

The device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch outer display when folded, resembling a regular iPhone. When opened, it will offer a larger 7.8-inch screen, similar to an iPad. The inner display is expected to be nearly crease-free, offering a smooth viewing experience. The foldable iPhone is anticipated to be between 9 and 9.5 mm thick when folded and about 4.5 to 4.8 mm when unfolded.

The foldable iPhone is rumored to have a titanium frame, with a hinge made of a combination of titanium and stainless steel. To improve durability and reduce screen creasing, Apple is reportedly using liquid metal for the hinges, addressing common issues with foldable phones.

The device is expected to feature a dual-lens rear camera, along with a front-facing camera that works whether the phone is folded or unfolded.

As Apple prepares to release its foldable iPhone, it is set to bring innovation to the foldable phone market.