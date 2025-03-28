March 29, 30 Weekend OTT Watchlist: Viduthalai 2, Mufasa, Sabdham and more!

The weekend has arrived, March 29,30, and with it comes a host of thrilling new content across different OTT platforms. From thrillers to dramas, horror to comedy, animation to romance, there's something for everyone. Here's a list of the best releases to watch this weekend:

Top OTT Releases This Weekend

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins (Netflix, April 25th): A high-stakes action thriller featuring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat. This slick heist thriller sees a master thief join hands with a crime lord to steal a diamond of ₹500 crores. But as the game of deceit begins, the heist turns deadly.

Viduthalai Part 2 (ZEE5, March 28th): The sequel to Vetrimaaran's highly acclaimed period crime drama, featuring Vijay Sethupathi. This intense narrative delves further into Perumal Vaathiyaar's metamorphosis as a revolutionary leader, dealing with police repression, revolt, and justice.

Sabdham (Amazon Prime Video, March 28th): A medical college-set horror-thriller that follows paranormal researcher Ruben (Aadhi) as he unravels a spine-chilling mystery. Atmospheric horror and an excellent mystery ensure that this one will leave your skin crawling.

Mufasa: The Lion King (Jio Hotstar, March 26th): This is a prequel to The Lion King, which sees Mufasa grow from an isolated orphan cub to become the king of the Pride Lands. With wonderful animation and a heartwarming journey back to Disney's universe, this film is an absolute must-see for animation fans.

The Life List (Netflix, March 28th): A light-hearted rom-com about a woman who re-discovers her childhood aspirations. Following a posthumous letter from her mother, Alex sets out on a life-altering quest to complete the 'life list' she created at 13.

Holland (Amazon Prime Video, 27th March): A gripping thriller where Nicole Kidman plays a woman suspecting that her husband is keeping a sinister secret. When she starts digging, she finds something that turns everything upside down.

Delulu Express (Netflix): Zakir Khan's new stand-up show with a satirical spin on life. In his typical style, Zakir Khan approaches different subjects, making the show a must-see for laughter enthusiasts.

The Studio (Netflix): A satirical exploration of Hollywood's zany movie industry hosted by Seth Rogen. This satirical comedy series provides a tongue-in-cheek examination of the behind-the-scenes mayhem of a Hollywood studio.

Paul American (Amazon Prime Video): A comedy series featuring a young artist trying to get through the turmoil of being an adult. Quirky and relatable in its humour, this series is bound to hit home with viewers.

Zakir Khan: Delulu Express (Netflix): A stand-up comedy special that delves into the comedian's point of view about life, love, and relationships. With his original sense of humour and perspective, Zakir Khan makes this special not to be missed.

Binge-Watching Tips

Before you begin binge-watching, be sure to:

Have some popcorn and snacks to share with you over the weekend.

Get comfortable with your favourite blanket and pillows.

Have friends over to watch with you during a movie marathon or watching party.

Take breaks in between to stretch, walk around, and rest your eyes.

With all these thrilling releases this weekend, it's time to munch on some popcorn, get comfortable, and watch your go-to genres. Whether you crave thrillers, horror, comedy, or romance, there's something for everyone. Happy binge-watching!

Also read: L2 Empuraan Box Office Collection: Mohanlal's Movie Earns Rs 22 Crore on Day 1