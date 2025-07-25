Mandala Murders OTT Review: YRF Show is Ambitious But Loses Steam in the End

There is always a certain fascination with tales that have their roots in India's intricate past and mythical customs. The possibilities seem unlimited when you combine that with a thriller structure, which is currently a big audience favorite. Netflix's most recent Hindi original series, "Mandala Murders," aims to capitalize on this potential. The show, a big, pulpy crime drama that captivates you with its premise but falls short of its promise, was created by Gopi Puthran, the director of "Mardaani 2."

The show begins with a slew of horrific ritual killings that go back decades and are set in the made-up Uttar Pradesh town of Charandaspur. We meet Rea Thomas (Vaani Kapoor), an exceptional CIB officer dispatched to look into these murders as they start to recur in the present. In her OTT debut, Vaani portrays a woman who is motivated by her duty and troubled by her background. Vikram Singh (Vaibhav Raj Gupta), a suspended Delhi Police officer with enigmatic connections to the town and its convoluted past, stands in opposition to her.

A traditional investigative scenario quickly gives way to a more somber and philosophical one. The killings are connected to a cult known as Ayastha Mandala, which, in 1950s India, worshipped a god called Yast, who was thought to fulfill wishes in return for death sacrifices, upending the natural order. As Rea and Vikram learn more, they get emotionally, spiritually, and personally engaged in the Mandala in addition to discovering its terrible truth.

The world-building in the program is excellent. The mood is successfully established by the gloomy visual tone, the dense eeriness of Varuna's jungle, and the dusty roads of Charandaspur. The eerie quiet of the UP-based village and the subdued pandemonium are brilliantly captured by the cinematography. Although it serves the suspense well, the background music is passable and doesn't make a big impression.

Vaani Kapoor, making her debut in long-format storytelling, gives an honest, although not always compelling, performance. Even while she is able to give Rea Thomas a feeling of quiet restraint, there are times when her emotional graph seems a little off, particularly in passages that call for raw passion or vulnerability. Nevertheless, the effort is admirable, and she succeeds in a milieu very different from the glamorous setting of her prior appearances.

However, Vaibhav Raj Gupta quietly takes on a large portion of the series. His portrayal of Vikram, a man attempting to piece together outward horrors while battling internal demons, gives the story more emotional weight. Even though her arc isn't fully explored, Surveen Chawla's portrayal of a political figure with a complicated relationship to Vikram and a shadowy past adds depth and intensity to her on-screen time. Shriya Pilgaonkar contributes interest to the past and plays a significant part, primarily in flashbacks.

