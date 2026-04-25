The Kerala Story 2 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online

The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond is once again in the spotlight as it gears up for its digital release after a controversial run in theatres. The film, which hit screens on February 27, 2026, faced several legal challenges and sparked strong debates across the country.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the movie is now set to reach a wider audience through OTT. Streaming platform ZEE5 has announced that the film will premiere on May 8, 2026, and will be available in multiple languages, including Telugu.

Despite receiving mixed reviews from both critics and audiences, the film managed to stay in the news due to its bold and sensitive subject matter. With its OTT release, many are curious to see how it performs among a broader audience.

The film stars Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia, and Aishwarya Ojha in key roles. They portray three women from different parts of India, bringing depth to a story that aims to explore wider social themes.

As the streaming date nears, The Kerala Story 2 continues to spark conversations, with viewers eager to see how its narrative unfolds on the digital platform.