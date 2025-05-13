Jaat Movie OTT Release: Sunny Deol's Action Hit to Stream on Netflix from June 5th?

After delivering a mega hit with Gaddar-2, Sunny Deol trusted Telugu director Gopichand Malineni to helm his next. Gopichand, renowned for his spectacular action films featuring Telugu superstars such as Ravi Teja and Balakrishna, once again wowed Hindi audiences with Jaat.

Even though there were complaints about the second half of Jaat, it managed to sustain the momentum well and emerged as a good hit for Sunny Deol after Gaddar-2.

Mythri Movie Makers, who are on a roll after the success of Pushpa-2, are bankrolling the project and looking to expand their presence in Hindi cinema as well. Every other day, fans see multiple reports about the production house getting top Bollywood heroes' dates locked for the future. Given their rapid pace, it seems there is no stopping the production house, which became evident when they announced the sequel to Jaat just one week after the movie's release.

The announcement showed the confidence Mythri had in Gopichand Malineni and his team to pull off yet another glorious run at the box office. Sunny Deol is so mightily impressed with the director and the production house that he happily agreed to do the sequel as well. The release date of the movie remains uncertain, as it's crucial for the makers to secure a suitable time slot.

Jaat Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sunny Deol Film Online?

Even before the movie's release, the makers had made a deal with Netflix to release Jaat after its theatrical run. Now, the time has come for the OTT giant to announce the streaming release date for Jaat. Netflix hasn't confirmed it, but Jaat is rumored to stream from June 5.

Netflix is expected to make the date official in the coming days.