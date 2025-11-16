Homebound OTT Release: Where to Watch India’s Official Entry to the 2026 Oscars?

Neeraj Ghaywan’s much-awaited film Homebound, India’s official entry to the 2026 Oscars, is finally arriving on OTT this month. The acclaimed filmmaker, known for Masaan and Geeli Pucchi, returns with another deeply emotional drama - one that has already created buzz on the festival circuit for its performances, intimacy and layered storytelling.

Homebound stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, Janhvi Kapoor, and Shalini Vatsa, bringing together a cast that blends emerging talent with experienced performers. Early viewers have praised the film for its rawness and the tender chemistry between its leads, with many calling it Ghaywan’s most personal work yet.

The film is set for its digital premiere on November 21 exclusively on Netflix, making it easily accessible to global audiences ahead of the awards season. This release gives Indian viewers an early chance to experience the movie before it begins its international Oscar campaign.

With strong word-of-mouth, a prestigious festival run and Ghaywan’s reputation for crafting emotionally heavy, beautifully etched narratives, Homebound is expected to be one of Netflix India’s biggest releases of the year. For viewers interested in powerful cinema, socially aware themes and nuanced performances, this is definitely one to mark on the calendar.