All About Maithili Thakur, India's Youngest Serving MLA at 25

Maithili Thakur has created national headlines by becoming the youngest serving MLA in India at just 25 years old. The young leader, who won the Alinagar constituency in Bihar, has made a remarkable entry into politics after years of being widely celebrated as a folk singer and cultural icon of the Mithila region.

Born in Madhubani, Maithili grew up in a family deeply rooted in classical and folk traditions. Trained from a very young age by her father, she rose to prominence through her soulful renditions of Maithili, Bhojpuri and Hindi folk songs. Her popularity grew rapidly on YouTube and social media, where millions followed her music and saw her as a strong representative of Mithila culture.

Her transition from music to politics came as a surprise to many, but her victory shows how effectively she connected with young voters and first-time voters in particular. Contesting on a BJP ticket, she managed to defeat experienced rivals and secure a decisive win in Alinagar, marking a generational shift in Bihar’s political landscape.

As she begins her tenure, Maithili has spoken about her focus on improving education access, promoting local art forms such as Madhubani painting, and working for women’s welfare in her constituency. Her entry brings a refreshing new face into state politics - a blend of youth, cultural pride and grassroots appeal.

At 25, Maithili Thakur isn’t just an MLA. She is the youngest lawmaker serving anywhere in the country, and her journey is being watched closely across India.