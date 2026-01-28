Gustaakh Ishq OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Romantic Drama

After failing to make a mark at the box office, Gustaakh Ishq is now hoping for a second life on OTT. The Vijay Varma–Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer has quietly landed on Jio Hotstar, where it is available to stream in Hindi with English subtitles.

Directed by Vibhu Puri, the film received praise from critics for its layered storytelling and nuanced performances but struggled to attract audiences during its theatrical release. Produced by Manish Malhotra, the romantic drama opted for a longer-than-usual nine-week gap before its digital premiere, suggesting confidence in its content-driven appeal.

At its core, Gustaakh Ishq explores themes of self-discovery, art, and emotional healing. The story revolves around Pappan, a man lost in the chaos of everyday life, whose world changes after crossing paths with a reserved poet and his fiercely independent daughter. The interactions between the trio unfold into a quiet yet impactful emotional journey. Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi add depth to the narrative with strong supporting performances.

With its arrival on OTT, the film now has a chance to reach viewers who prefer intimate, character-driven stories—possibly earning the appreciation it missed in theatres.