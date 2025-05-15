Gangers OTT Release on Amazon Prime Video Starting Today, May 15

Tamil action-comedy film Gangers, directed by Sundar C, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video starting today, May 15. The movie, which was released in theaters on April 24, makes its OTT debut just three weeks after its theatrical run.

Starring Vadivelu, Catherine Tresa, Munishkanth, and Bhagavathy Perumal, the film is produced by Khushbu Sundar under Avni Cinemax. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Venkat Raghavan. Gangers is available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages.

This film marks the reunion of veteran comedian Vadivelu and director Sundar C after nearly 15 years, which generated good buzz among fans ahead of its release. Although the film didn’t perform strongly at the box office, it received positive feedback from audiences for its humor and entertaining plot.

The story follows the disappearance of a schoolgirl in a small town in Tamil Nadu. A teacher named Sujitha (played by Catherine Tresa) files a police complaint. To investigate secretly, a police officer is sent undercover as a physical education teacher (PT) at the same school. Vadivelu plays Singaran, who is already working there as the PT. As the investigation progresses, the story unfolds with several unexpected twists.

At the same time, a group of local gangsters attempts to rob money from three rowdies, raising suspicion about their link to the missing girl. The film blends comedy with mystery, making it a light-hearted yet engaging watch.

Gangers is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video and is accessible to audiences in five languages.