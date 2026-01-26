Dhurandhar OTT Release: When and Where to Stream Ranveer Singh’s Spy Thriller

Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy thriller Dhurandhar continues its remarkable box-office run even more than a month after its theatrical release on December 5, 2025. Despite fresh films hitting cinemas every week, the Ranveer Singh-led entertainer has held its ground, emerging as one of the biggest commercial successes of the year.

Backed by an ensemble cast featuring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar has struck a strong chord with audiences and critics alike. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 829.40 crore in India so far, firmly placing it among the top-grossing Hindi films of 2025. With sustained footfalls and steady collections, the film’s success shows no signs of slowing down.

When and where to watch Dhurandhar on OTT

Following its successful theatrical run, Dhurandhar is now gearing up for its digital premiere. As per a report by OTTplay, the espionage thriller is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from January 30. This strategic delay in the OTT release reportedly allowed the makers to maximise the film’s box-office potential.

Trade sources suggest that the team had initially explored releasing dubbed versions of the film in South Indian markets. However, due to the crowded release calendar during the Christmas season, suitable theatrical slots were unavailable. As a result, the makers decided to drop the dubbed theatrical release plans and instead focus on a strong OTT rollout.

More about Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

The film’s digital rights deal has also created significant buzz within industry circles. According to Sacnilk, Netflix has reportedly acquired the streaming rights for both Dhurandhar and its upcoming sequel, Dhurandhar 2, slated for release in 2026. The combined deal is said to be worth approximately Rs 130 crore, making it one of the most lucrative OTT agreements for a Hindi film.

The milestone deal is being viewed as a major moment in Ranveer Singh’s career, highlighting his sustained box-office dominance and growing digital appeal. Meanwhile, Dhurandhar has crossed its 50th day in theatres with an impressive net collection of Rs 830.5 crore. Its India gross is estimated at Rs 996.3 crore, while the worldwide box-office total is believed to be around Rs 1,288.9 crore.

With its OTT debut just around the corner, Dhurandhar is set to reach an even wider audience, further cementing its status as one of the most successful Hindi films of recent times.