Criminal Justice Season 4 OTT release on JioHotstar on May 22

Actor Pankaj Tripathi is all set to reprise his popular role as Madhav Mishra in the much-awaited Criminal Justice Season 4, titled "Criminal Justice: A Family Matter". The new season will begin streaming on May 22, 2025, exclusively on JioHotstar.

Directed by Rohan Sippy and produced in collaboration with BBC Studios, this season promises another intense courtroom drama, featuring Mishra's signature mix of wit, honesty, and determination. As always, Madhav Mishra will fight for justice, taking on complex new challenges.

Joining Tripathi is a strong ensemble cast that includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Surveen Chawla, Mita Vashisht, Asha Negi, Shweta Basu Prasad, Khushboo Atre, and Barkha Singh, all in key roles.

Pankaj Tripathi shared his excitement about returning, saying the character of Madhav Mishra feels like "reuniting with an old friend." He added that the role continues to evolve and connect deeply with audiences every season.

Criminal Justice has been one of India's most popular legal drama series, known for its gripping plots and strong performances. With Season 4 just weeks away, fans can gear up for another emotional and thrilling journey inside the courtroom.