Couple Friendly OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Santosh Sobhan’s Romantic Drama

The youthful romantic drama Couple Friendly, starring Santosh Sobhan and Manasa Varanasi, is preparing for its digital debut after its theatrical release earlier this year. The film hit theatres on February 14, 2026, coinciding with Valentine’s Day and received a decent response from audiences.

According to reports, the movie is expected to begin streaming on Netflix from March 13, 2026. Apart from Telugu, the film may also be available in multiple languages for a wider audience.

Directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar, the romantic drama features a supporting cast including Rajiv Kanakala, Yogi Babu, and Goparaju Ramana. The film was produced by Ajay Kumar Raju P under the banners UV Concepts and VR Global Media.

The movie tells the story of two young individuals who move to a new city and gradually develop a strong emotional connection while dealing with their personal and professional struggles. With its light-hearted romantic theme, the film is expected to gain more viewers after its OTT release.