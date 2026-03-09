Hyderabad to Sizzle at 35°C, Heatwave Conditions Intensify in Telangana

Residents of Hyderabad are likely to experience hotter conditions as temperatures are expected to rise to around 35°C on Monday, according to weather reports. The sudden increase in temperature indicates the early arrival of summer across Telangana.

Meteorological officials say the weather in the city will remain mostly clear, allowing direct sunlight to heat the ground and raise daytime temperatures. The humidity levels are also expected to remain low, creating dry and uncomfortable conditions during the afternoon hours.

Apart from Hyderabad, several districts in Telangana are also experiencing rising temperatures. Areas such as Ramagundam, Nizamabad, Khammam, and Nalgonda have recorded temperatures above normal levels, with heat intensifying as the day progresses.

Weather experts have advised residents to take precautions against the rising heat. People are encouraged to drink plenty of water, avoid going out during peak afternoon hours, and wear light cotton clothes to prevent dehydration and heat exhaustion.

With temperatures increasing earlier than usual in March, officials warn that the coming weeks could bring even hotter weather conditions across the state.