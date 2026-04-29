Biker OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharwanand’s Film

The Telugu movie Biker, starring Sharwanand, is all set for its OTT release after completing its run in theatres. The film will start streaming on Netflix from May 1, 2026.

Biker is a sports drama based on bike racing. The story follows a young man who dreams of becoming a successful racer. It shows his journey, struggles, and the challenges he faces while chasing his goal. Along with racing scenes, the movie also focuses on emotions, relationships, and personal sacrifices.

After its release in theatres, the film received attention for its unique racing theme and performance by the lead actor. With its OTT release, more people will now be able to watch the movie from the comfort of their homes.

The film is expected to be available in multiple languages, making it easier for a wider audience to enjoy. Overall, Biker is a mix of action, sports, and emotional drama, and its digital release gives viewers another chance to experience the story.