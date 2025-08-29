Bigg Boss Fame Lobo Sentenced to One Year in Jail Over 2018 Accident

Mohammed Qayyum, better known as Lobo from Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5, has been sentenced to one year in jail along with a fine of ₹12,500.

The case dates back to May 2018 when Lobo’s car hit an auto near Nalgonda. The accident tragically took the lives of two passengers and left others injured. After several years of proceedings, the Janagama Court finally delivered its verdict on August 28, 2025.

Lobo, who began his career as a tattoo artist, became popular as a television host before finding fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss. His outspoken personality and flamboyant style made him a favourite among younger audiences, and his quirky screen presence turned him into a familiar face across Telugu households.

The prison sentence is now a turning point in his life. While fans recall his high-energy persona and fun antics on reality TV, the conviction has sparked conversations about accountability and responsibility. For Lobo, who balanced television, film appearances, and his tattoo business, the challenge will be how he emerges from this difficult phase and whether his career can withstand the setback.