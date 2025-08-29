Kolkata Court issues notice to RG Kar victim's father in defamation case by Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh

Kolkata, Aug 29 (IANS) The Bankshal Court in Kolkata has issued a notice to the father of the R.G. Kar victim to appear before it on September 11 in connection with the defamation case lodged against him by Trinamool Congress state General Secretary Kunal Ghosh.

Using his X handle, the Trinamool spokesperson on Friday informed that he intends to file another case against the late doctor's father for his false and derogatory statements against him.

"I have filed a case and my lawyer Ayan Chakraborty has sent a legal notice protesting the false and defamatory statement of the RG Kar victim's father. A notice has been issued by the Honourable 15th Judicial Magistrate's Bench in Bankshal Court. As per the current rules, he or his lawyer has been asked to be present on September 11, 2025, at 10:30 A.M," said Ghosh.

On August 20, Ghosh had said that he would file a defamation case against the father of the late doctor after he accused the Trinamool spokesperson of settling the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case on the RG Kar incident on behalf of the West Bengal government by paying money.

The victim's father further alleged that Ghosh had gone to the CBI's office at CGO Complex in Kolkata's Salt Lake area in this regard.

The move comes after Ghosh had sent him a legal notice to apologise for his statements or face legal action.

"Since he has given a statement, since he has been going everywhere from the court to the BJP's Nabanna Abhijan, I hope that he will come himself instead of avoiding the court. Whatever he has to say about the investigation into his daughter's murder, whatever evidence he has against me, he should give to the court. He should do this in the interest of the investigation," said Ghosh.

The Trinamool spokesperson further said that if the woman's father fails to appear before the court then it would seem like he was lying.

"I have filed a case saying that I will not tolerate such blatant lies in this sensitive matter. Come to the court that day and give the evidence against me to the Honourable Judge. I will file another case in this regard," he added.

On August 9 last year, the body of a junior doctor was recovered from the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The rape and murder had sent shockwaves across the country and beyond, resulting in widespread sustained protest movements. The main accused Sanjay Roy was convicted of the crime and at present he is serving a life sentence in jail.

