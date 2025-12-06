Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Week 13: Who Will Be Eliminated - Rithu Chowdary or Suman Shetty?

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 continues to keep viewers on edge with its unpredictable twists. After wild card entries and the return of eliminated contestants, the latest 13th-week eviction has delivered yet another unexpected shock.

As per unofficial voting trends and insider buzz, many believed Suman Shetty would be evicted this week due to reportedly low votes. However, the makers surprised everyone by eliminating Rithu instead. The episode’s shoot has already been completed, confirming her exit from the reality show.

Rithu had a strong week in the house and even came close to winning the ticket-to-finale task, narrowly losing to Kalyan. Her sudden eviction has stunned fans, with many feeling she was not the lowest-voted contestant. While such controversies are common in Bigg Boss every season, Rithu’s elimination in Week 13 is set to spark intense debates and reactions among viewers, social media users, and Bigg Boss followers.