Bazooka Movie OTT Release: Mammotty's Action Flick to Stream on Zee5 from May 26th?

Malayalam legend Mammootty has amassed a huge fan base across the country, especially over the past few years, with his unusual script choices. Thanks to the advent of OTT in the Covid era, movie buffs across the country have discovered how big of a legend Mammootty is, and the actor also ensured that his films have diverse touches and kept on acting in movies across genres.

If Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakam is Mammootty experimenting with an art-house, parallel cinema, Bheeshma Parvam is his treat to fans who want to see him in action mode on the big screen. Bramayugam and Rorschach were where Mammootty experimented with horror, and both impressed audiences big time.

Mammootty's sole goal is to make a significant impact on Indian cinema, and thus far, he has been performing admirably. When an actor experiments as much as Mammootty does, there are sure to be flops, and Mammootty's recent releases—Dominic and the Ladies Purse and Bazooka—fall into the same category.

When Gautham Vasudev Menon teamed up with Mammootty for Dominic, expectations skyrocketed, and with the genre being detective drama, fans were expecting a full-on treat, but what Gautham ended up making was part impressive and part disappointing. On the other hand, critics declared Bazooka a flop from its very first day.

Released on the occasion of Vishu, Bazooka failed to impress audiences, and the movie didn't perform well at the box office. Fans failed to connect with Mammotty's flick, preventing it from reaching its full potential.

Bazooka Movie OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Online?

Now, Mammootty's movie is poised to test its success with a more diverse OTT audience. Although the film's release date remains unconfirmed, Zee5 has reportedly acquired the streaming rights.

The movie is all set to stream on Zee5 later this month. According to reports, Bazooka will have its streaming date set either on May 26th or it might release in the first week of June. Overall, it will be intriguing to observe the reception of Mammootty's film among OTT audiences.