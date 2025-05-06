Aparadhi OTT Release on May 8: Where to Watch Fahadh Faasil’s Thriller Film

The suspense-packed Malayalam film Irul, starring Fahadh Faasil, is all set to release in Telugu as Aparadhi on the Aha OTT platform on May 8. The platform made the announcement official by releasing a new poster for the film.

Irul, originally released in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, is a mystery thriller that takes place entirely inside a single house with just three characters. Fahadh Faasil plays a character with negative shades, alongside actors Soubin Shahir and Darshana Rajendran. The film was directed by Naseef Yusuf Izuddin and produced by Anto Joseph Film Company and Plan J Studios.

The story revolves around a couple whose evening takes a terrifying turn when a mysterious stranger enters their home. What begins as a calm night soon spirals into a gripping tale of suspicion, fear, and psychological tension.

The film’s standout feature is its confined setting and intense performances. With a runtime of just 91 minutes, Aparadhi keeps viewers hooked from start to finish. It was shot in just 30 days and first released directly on Netflix in Malayalam.

Now, nearly four years later, Telugu audiences will finally get a chance to experience the film in their own language. Aha’s promotional line sums it up:

"One House. Three People. Endless Suspicion!"

Aparadhi promises a tightly woven thriller for fans of mystery and suspense.Catch the premiere exclusively on Aha from May 8.