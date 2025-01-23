Oscar 2025 official nomination list out
The wait is finally over! The nominations for Oscars 2025 have finally been revealed. Check out the complete list.
Actor in a Leading Role:
Adrien Brody for "The Brutalist"
Timothée Chalamet for "A Complete Unknown"
Colman Domingo for "Sing Sing"
Ralph Fiennes for "Concave"
Sebastian Stan for "The Apprentice"
Actress in a Leading Role:
Cynthia Erivo for "Wicked"
Karla Sofía Gascón for "Emilia Pérez"
Mikey Madison for "Anora"
Demi Moore for "The Substance"
Fernanda Torres for "I'm Still Here"
Best Picture:
"Anora"
"The Brutalist"
"The Complete Unknown"
"Concave"
"Dune: Part two"
"Emilia Pérez"
"I'm Still Here"
"Nickel Boys"
"The Substance"
"Wicked"
Directing:
Sean Baker for "Anora"
Brady Corbet for "The Brutalist"
James Mangold for "The Complete Unknow"
Jacques Audiard for "Emilia Pérez"
Coralie Fargeat for "The Substance"
Animated Feature Film:
"Flow"
"Inside Out 2"
"Memoir of a Snail"
"Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl"
"The Wild Robot"
International Feature Film:
"I'm Still Here"
"The Girl With The Needle"
"Emilia Pérez"
"The Seed of the Sacred Fig"
"Flow"
Documentary Short Film:
"Death by Numbers"
"I Am Ready, Warden"
"Incident"
"Instruments Of A Beating Heart"
"The Only Girl in the Orchestra"
Documentary Feature:
"Black Box Diaries"
"No other Land"
"Porcelain War"
"Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat"
"Sugarcane"
This year's Original Song :
"EL MAL"
"The Journey"
"Like A Bird"
"MI Camino"
"Never Too Late"
Actress in a Supporting Role:
Monica Barbaro for "A Complete Unknown"
Ariana Grande for "Wicked"
Felicity Jones for "The Brutalist"
Isabella Rossellini for "Conclave"
Zoe Saldana for "Emilia Pérez"
Original Screenplay:
"Anora"
"The Brutalist"
"A Real Pain"
"September 5"
"The Substance"
Adapted Screenplay:
"A Complete Unknown"
"Conclave"
"Emilia Pérez"
"Nickel Boys"
"Sing Sing"
Animated Short Film:
"Beautiful Men"
"In the Shadow of the Cypress"
"Magic Candies"
"Wander to Wonder"
"Yuck!"
Live Action Short Film:
"A Lien"
"Anuja"
"I'm Not A Robot"
"The Last Ranger"
"The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent"
The 97th Annual Academy Awards are slated to air live on 2nd March 2025.
