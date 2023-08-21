OPS group launches new Tamil daily

Chennai, Aug 21 (IANS) The camp led by the AIADMK’s former coordinator O. Panneerselvam (OPS) on Monday launched a Tamil daily, ‘Namadhu Puratchi Thondan’, in Chennai.

Panruti S. Ramachandran, political advisor of OPS handed over the first copy of the inaugural issue to 10 members of the AIADMK in the presence of OPS.

OPS in his speech said that since the past year after he launched the ‘Dharmayudham 2.0’, several people have been demanding that his camp come out with a newspaper to air his and his camp's views.

The former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu lauded, Maradhu Alagaraj, the editor of the daily for his loyalty towards the organisation.

Meanwhile, deputy leader of the OPS camp, J.C.D Prabhakar in his speech said that the camp would field candidates in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) of TTV Dhinakaran.

He also said that some other parties may also join with the OPS camp in the run upto the elections other than the AMMK.

