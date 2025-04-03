Opposition's appeasement politics on Waqf Bill exposed, says MP Minister

Bhopal, April 3 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Minister Vishwas Sarang, on Thursday, said the Waqf (Ammendment) Bill, 2025, has exposed the Opposition bloc, which has been trying to mislead the minority community.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was passed in the Lok Sabha early Thursday after over 12 hours of intense debate.

The Minister alleged the Opposition once again has attempted to mislead the minority community as they have been doing for decades now. "The way Union Minister Amit Shah answered and explained after a question was raised in the House has made things very clear," he said.

The BJP MLA from Narela (Bhopal), Sarang, who is the state Sports and Youth Welfare Minister, said this while responding to the Opposition's allegations on the Waqf (Ammendment) Bill.

"The Opposition attempted to mislead poor Muslims to keep their vote bank intact. But the way Home Minister Amit Shah, Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and several other leaders from the NDA have explained in House, the entire Opposition was exposed," Sarang told media persons in Bhopal.

Responding to the leaders from the several opposition parties who have stood against the Waqf Bill, Sarang said that everyone has a constitutional right to go to the court, and this is the beauty of India's democracy where every individual has the right to express views.

"A large number of Muslim people have supported the Bill across the country, including here in Bhopal. The way people from the minority community have supported the bill, they have given a clear signal that appeasement politics is not going to misled them now," he added.

On Wednesday, following around a 12-hour debate in the Lower House, the Waqf (Ammendment) Bill, 2025, was passed with 288 in its favour and 232 against it.

During the debate in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah targeted the Congress for allegedly spreading misinformation on the Bill and assured that the legislation does not seek to interfere in Muslims' religious matters.

"That the Waqf Bill is interference in Muslims' religious matters and properties donated by them is fear-mongering for vote-bank," he has said.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, has now been tabled in the Rajya Sabha, where discussion is taking place.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.