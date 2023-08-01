OPPO launches new smartphone 'A78' with best-in-class battery in India

New Delhi, Aug 1 (IANS) Leading global smart devices brand OPPO on Tuesday announced the launch of the OPPO A78, the complete entertainment smartphone with the best-in-class battery in India.

The handset comes in two colour finishes -- Aqua Green and Mist Black and is priced at Rs 17,499 and will be available for sale from August 1 onwards through mainline retail outlets, OPPO E-Store and Flipkart.

The Aqua Green A78 uses a double-layer process to superimpose OPPO’s first Diamond Matrix Design atop a water-green base layer; the Mist Black version comes with a touch of yellow-green to its pure black base to give the phone a unique metallic gloss.

The smartphone features an Ultra-Slim Retro Design with a 2.5D right-angled middle frame and smoothed edges to make the phone sleek and comfortable to hold.

Its AMOLED screen is capable of deep blacks, great contrast, and true-to-life colours. The crisp 6.4-inch FHD+ display boasts features that

are on par with high-end handsets, including a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate for a quick touch response when playing games, and smart adaptive backlighting that intelligently adjusts to various light environments.

Moreover, the A78 4G boasts a 50MP main camera that captures stunning pictures in every setting and a 2MP depth camera for delicate bokeh in

portraits. The device also supports the Dual-View Video function that enables simultaneous recording from its 8MP front and 50MP rear cameras to

merge the footage into a single frame for creative vlogs.

In addition, the A78’s L1 Widevine certification means it supports high-definition video streaming from all mainstream video platforms. For

audio, its Dual Stereo Speakers with Real Original Sound Technology -- tested by Dirac -- output immersive surround sound whether you are

listening to music, watching videos, or playing games.

The handset also packs an Ultra Volume Mode that allows users to turn up the speaker level to 200 per cent for audible audio in the noisiest

environments.

To ensure smooth performance, the OPPO A78 packs the Snapdragon 680 processor, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and support for 1TB of additional

storage through microSD cards. Additionally, RAM can be extended by an extra 8GB from storage via OPPO’s RAM expansion technology.

The smartphone runs on ColorOS 13.1 -- based on Android 13 -- which enhances privacy and performance with features like screen translation that

allow you to point the camera at a script for instant AI-based translation.

The smartphone comes equipped with 67W SUPERVOOCTM flash charging technology -- one of the fastest charging technologies in this price band -- along with a massive 5000mAh battery. With this combination, the device can charge up to 73 per cent in 30 minutes and reaches a full charge in about 45 minutes.

OPPO focuses on battery reliability and safety with features like Optimised All-Day Charging mode and 5-layer charging protection that comprises

adaptor overload protection, flash-charge condition identification protection, charging port overload protection, battery current/voltage

overload protection, and battery fuse protection.

